Remember that ‘cube-shaped’ object seen on the far side of the moon by China’s lunar lander? We now know what it is.

Remember that ‘cube-shaped’ object spotted on the far side of the moon by China’s lunar lander? We now know what it is.

A mysterious object was spotted on the horizon by China’s Yutu 2 rover as it worked its way across Von Kármán crater on the far side of the moon in November 2021, sparking widespread speculation.

Several news outlets reported that it resembled a “house” and was dubbed the “mystery hut.”

The mystery has finally been solved, according to a report by MSM.

The object is revealed to be a rock, providing an “amusing conclusion” to an enigma that sparked so much excitement in December.

The cube-shaped “hut” is actually “a small lumpy rock sitting on a crater rim,” according to the report, but it appeared much larger and more mysterious in the rover’s first image.

The rover was able to reveal “the object’s true nature” after a closer look from a different angle.

According to the New York Times, what appeared to be a perfect geometric shape was actually “just a trick of angle, light, and shadow.”

However, The New York Times reported that one of the rover’s remote drivers on Earth observed that the rock resembled a rabbit and that one of the stones in front of it resembled a carrot — which is appropriate given that the rover’s name means “Jade Rabbit.”

According to The New York Times, “whether seen by astronomers peering through telescopes on Earth or robotic explorers on other worlds capturing images with cameras,” visual illusions have been common in space exploration’s history.

