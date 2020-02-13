Remembering Fallon Sherrock’s World Championship ahead of Premier League Darts debut

Fallon Sherrock announced herself on the world stage after becoming the first woman to win at the Darts World Championship in December

Fallon Sherrock is back on our screens tonight for the first time since making history at Alexandra Palace late last year.

It was a whirlwind December for the darts heroine, who beat two men at the World Championship to launch herself into global stardom.

Her first win, against fellow Brit Ted Evetts, was a real ‘I was there’ moment, as the 25-year-old became the first female to win at the biggest darts event on the planet.

Soon after, Sherrock’s face was everywhere – whether she was giving TV interviews or simply being talked about on social media.

Evetts, 22, was small-fry in the darts world.

But Sherrock’s next victim, Mensur Suljovic, was not.

The then-11th seed was the overwhelming favourite to spoil the party in north London.

But he too found Sherrock was just too good.

Her finishing in that second-round clash was sensational as she progressed to the third, even surprising herself by the result!

By that point, Fallon Fever has swept the globe, as punters started backing her to win the entire tournament at odds of around 300/1.

Chris Dobey stood in her way in the third-round, where the crowd tried to make life hard for him throughout.

Despite a blistering start to the clash, Sherrock’s early lead was dismantled – and Dobey ended the party by winning the tie 4-2.

Sherrock’s journey was over for 2019 at least.

But her fine showing has done wonders for the sport and for her own personal career.

Sherrock is a guest in this year’s Premier League of Darts, making her debut tonight against Glen Durrant in Nottingham.

“It’s amazing that people are travelling to see me, it’s still all new to me so I’m really excited,” said Sherrock.

“At Alexandra Palace I tried to block everything out during my games so that will be what I do again, but I love taking in all the support at the end of matches.

“I don’t feel any pressure, I think all the pressure will be on Glen because he’s the Premier League player and he needs the points.

“I’m going to play my own game, not think about anything else and see how it goes. I can’t wait to go and play on another big stage.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to reflect. I’m taking little bits in but it’s been a bit overwhelming how much I’ve helped the sport in general. I’m really proud of what I’ve done.”

Sherrock will take on Durrant in the fourth match of the evening.