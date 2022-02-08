Remembering the infamous ‘comic’s graveyard’ in Glasgow, where audiences famously’shot down’ acts

The Empire Theatre on Sauchiehall Street was a popular hangout after the pubs closed for the weekend, with notoriously outspoken patrons who weren’t afraid to pounce on acts that didn’t make the cut.

People in the entertainment industry have said that if a Glasgow audience likes you, you’ll get away with it.

At the Empire Theatre, which reopened in 1931, this couldn’t have been more true.

The comics graveyard on Sauchiehall Street was dubbed the “comedians graveyard” because flops were swiftly condemned by the audience.

Even Dame Shirley Bassey struggled when she first appeared there in 1959, pleading with the audience to ‘give her a chance.’

Her perseverance paid off, and she received a thunderous round of applause as she closed the curtain.

Des O’Connor, an English comedian, was so badly received at the theatre that he pretended to faint and was dragged off stage.

Janey Godley, a stand-up comedian, has spoken out about the hostile Glasgow crowds.

“I’ve seen comedians struggle because they let the audience smell the fear,” she said in a 2012 interview with the Daily Record.

“They’ll attack like a pack of straggly, one-legged dogs from Easterhouse if they get a whiff of it.”

“Glasgow audiences are hard to please, but if you hit them on the funny bone, they’ll follow you down 100 rabbit holes.”

“First and foremost, they must trust you to make them laugh.”

Many artists were bombed at the Empire Theatre, though many people have claimed that the city recognizes talent when it arrives.

In 1954, the popular double act Morecambe and Wise made a series of appearances that were met with tumbleweed.

They reportedly began to win over the crowds after a few failed acts.

“They’re starting to like you,” a stage assistant in the wings told them.

Liz O’Neil, who worked as an usherette at Empire in the 1950s, recalls the tumultuous atmosphere.

“They had to close the theatre midway through the show when the audience started throwing ice cream on the stage and the main dancer nearly slipped on it,” she recalled about a topless act that went wrong.

“Bobby, the orchestra pit’s maestro, was tapped on the shoulder.

