Remembering when one of these retro VR simulators was part of Glasgow’s Christmas carnival?

Remember when one of these retro VR simulators was part of Glasgow’s Christmas carnival?

Virtual reality is now easily accessible from the comfort of your own home, but back in the 1990s, it took the form of a futuristic-looking white van with no wheels.

Virtual reality has become commonplace in recent years.

Affordable VR headsets from companies like Oculus and Apple allow tech enthusiasts to enjoy high-quality VR in the comfort of their own homes, and they’ll be on many people’s Christmas wish lists this year.

Motion simulators, on the other hand, were the best VR experiences in the 1990s.

Simulators like the Doron SR2, a 12-seater, first appeared in the late 1970s.

By the end of the decade, the odd-looking contraptions had become commonplace at fun fairs all over the world.

The iconic machines were a staple of the annual Coca-Cola Christmas carnival at the SECC in Glasgow in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as other festive fun fairs around the city.

While the virtual reality simulators on offer today may appear to be basic, they were once the bee’s knees.

The technology was developed in the aftermath of the introduction of professional flight simulators and dates back decades.

The early motion simulators were programmed with a variety of experiences ranging from flying sims to runaway mine carts and were contained within what was essentially a white work van without wheels.

On a large monitor in the front of the vehicle, which could seat up to a dozen passengers, a film was being shown.

Hydraulics were used to simulate motion, which were synchronized with the video footage on the screen.

The majority of users enjoyed their time with these machines, which, despite their poor graphics, provided a decent VR experience.

Indeed, some people reported motion sickness and left the cabin feeling noticeably queasy.

Doron simulators sell for tens of thousands of pounds online today.