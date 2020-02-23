Remembering when Spurs ‘locked Willian up for eight hours’ amid transfer speculation

Willian famously turned his back on Tottenham before joining Chelsea seven years ago and has shed some light on his tumultuous experience as he bore the brunt of the rivalry

Chelsea winger Willian has revealed Tottenham chiefs locked him in a room for eight hours after finding out he was set to snub them in favour of the Blues.

The Brazilian quit Anzhi in 2013 with many believing north London would be his next destination, but Chelsea swooped in at the last minute and he has been at Stamford Bridge ever since.

All this happened despite Willian agreeing a deal in principle to join Tottenham and undergoing a medical.

The 31-year-old, who could be in his last year at Chelsea, scored twice when the Blues beat their London rivals back in December and admits people at Tottenham threatened FIFA action when they found out about his agenda.

He told Brazil TV show Resenha: “You know my objective was to go to Chelsea, but since Chelsea don’t want, then we’re going to Tottenham. I said ‘oh, I’m going to sign with Tottenham, anyway, there’s no other option.’

“Then we’re going in the van, on the way, get to the training centre, Kia, my agent, is already down there, waiting. I thought it was weird, he was already at the door.

“Then I got out of the van, he said, ‘we have problems’. I said ‘oh, what happened?’ Then he ‘Chelsea made an offer’. I said, ‘So make do, I’ll get back in the van, you’ll make do and I’ll go to Chelsea, I will not sign with Tottenham.

“I stayed there for eight hours in the training centre. Tottenham’s director said ‘I’m going to report you to FIFA, this and that, fans here in England will boo you, this and that’.

“They made up a lot of things. I got stuck there for eight hours. Then I left and I went straight to meet the Chelsea people to sort the details and sign.”

During Willian’s seven seasons at Stamford Bridge he has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup all while scoring 57 times.