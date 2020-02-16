Renae Marsden: Catfish accused Camila Zeidan’s ‘incorrect’ police statements

An inquest into a hairdresser’s suicide has heard how her ex-lover denied ‘catfishing’ her – but later changed her story and claimed the victim had ‘wanted’ her to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Extraordinary excerpts of police interviews with Camila Zeidan emerged on Tuesday during an inquiry into the death of Renae Marsden, 20, at Sydney’s The Gap on August 5, 2013.

The coronial inquest is investigating whether Renae had learned Camila had allegedly ‘catfished’ her for more than a year by concocting a fake love interest, ‘Brayden Spiteri’, before she apparently plunged to her death.

Brayden was apparently behind bars at Goulburn jail but could not take visitors as he had traded his rights away for a shorter sentence.

But an inquest presided over by Magistrate Elaine Truscott heard claims this week that Brayden was controlled by Camila all along.

In a police interview, 20 days following Renae’s death, police told Camila call logs indicated she was, in fact, Brayden.

Camila denied that: ‘No. I know that a lot of people think that I am (Brayden),’ she said. ‘Everyone is against me’.

‘I wish I was where Renae is now. Wherever she is, I just want to have the peace she is feeling now. We could be together.’

‘Do you think she is really gone?’

But Camila changed her tune during a police search of her home in September 2013.

She admitted ‘I was sending the text messages to Renae’ prior to travelling to the United States in March.

‘She wanted me to pretend to be Brayden,’ Camila said.

The police officer said ‘why, why did she want you to pretend to be Brayden?’

Camila replied: ‘I don’t know. I just did it because she wanted me to …. I didn’t do anything else, what’s going to happen to me?’

Detective Inspector Brett Bell told the inquest a text message exchange read out loud in court did not show the relationship was a ‘pretend scenario’.

In text exchanges over several years, Renae showed some scepticism of Brayden and took issue with apparent contradictions in his stories.

‘I don’t know what to believe with you …. you continue to break my heart over and over again,’ she said in one series of messages.

In her initial police interview, Camila Zeidan told police the last message she received from the suicide victim said: ‘I’ll always love you’.

But she claimed she ‘accidentally’ deleted the 20-year-old’s last message when she tried to forward it to the victim’s mother, Teresa Marsden.

Asked why, Camila said: ‘I don’t know, my phone does that sometimes, I was trying to send it to (the girl’s mother) Teresa but it deleted it instead’.

She told the officer Renae had texted her ‘something like, ‘you’ll always be my best friend, I’ll always love you, hope one day you’ll forgive me.’

The court heard that Camila told a police officer she didn’t believe the suicide victim’s situation ‘was serious’ when she received the final text that evening.

But that afternoon, Camila had allegedly messaged the young woman’s mother while under the guise of Renae’s faked boyfriend Brayden, the inquest heard.

The text warned Renae’s mother Teresa to ‘sort your daughter out’ as she was suicidal.

On Tuesday, Detective Senior Constable Brett Bell branded statements Camila had provided to police variously as ‘incorrect’ and as making ‘no sense’.

Counsel assisting the inquest Sasha Harding asked Mr Bell if that was ‘possibly incongruous?’

Mr Bell told the inquest: ‘Yes, I wouldn’t believe that to be correct because it was enough for Brayden’s phone to message that there was a threat to kill herself, yes’.

In the police interview, Camila also described her relationship with Renae as also not being sexual in nature.

But an email from Renae to Camila which offered ‘phone sex’ during a holiday and sex ‘in bed’ later was different to what she had told police, Detective Bell said.

Camila also claimed to police that she had once met Renae’s boyfriend once at The Brewery, a pub in Windsor, in Sydney’s north-west, and that he had long hair.

‘It’s my opinion that never occurred,’ Mr Bell said, adding that Camila’s description of Brayden was different to the pictures of him that Renae had in her possession.

Camila’s claims to police that Renae had got a SIM card for Brayden also came under scrutiny.

Camila claimed to officers that Renae had wanted to buy Brayden a SIM card, but couldn’t buy one at the store because she had no identification.

Camila claimed that’s why her contact details were associated with Brayden’s SIM card.

But Officer Bell said that explanation ‘doesn’t make sense’ as prepaid SIMs don’t require identification to purchase from a store, only upon registration online.

Camila was in court on Tuesday with her father, as were Renae’s mother, Teresa, father, Mark and extended family.

The magistrate presiding over the inquest, Elaine Truscott, apologised to Camila and her family for harrowing scenes that occurred outside court on Monday.

A friend of Camila’s fell over in a media scrum and members of Renae’s family screamed at Camila and her supporters as they ran to their car.

Camila’s lawyer, Brett Longville, told the court it was ‘quite unsavoury’, leading Ms Truscott to ‘extend my apologies’ to the family.

‘I did not subpoena her to be pilloried by any member of the community and to have to run a gauntlet of media,’ the magistrate said.

The inquest continues.