Renee Zellweger wins Oscars Best Actress Award for “Judy”

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Renee Zellweger took home the Best Actress Award for her performance as famed U.S. singer and actress Judy Garland in the biographical drama film “Judy” at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre here Sunday night.

This is Zellweger’s second Oscar win. She has won the Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in the epic U.S. Civil War romance “Cold Mountain.”

Zellweger beat out Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), the only woman of color nominated for an acting Oscar this year.

Zellweger has been widely considered as this awards season’s favorite. She had previously won her fourth Golden Globe for best actress. She was also the winner at the British Academy Film Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.