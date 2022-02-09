Renfrewshire Police have increased patrols in the area in response to bogus door-to-door caller reports.

The Johnstone Community Policing Team has received reports of door-to-door salespeople claiming to be from “Greener Energy” cold calling Kilbarchan addresses.

Following reports of bogus callers, Renfrewshire police are beefing up patrols.

Door-to-door salespeople claiming to be from “Greener Energy” have been cold calling Kilbarchan addresses, according to the Johnstone Community Policing team.

Officers contacted ‘Greener Energy,’ who confirmed that they do not employ door-to-door salespeople and that the cold callers in question are unrelated to the company.

Sign up for the Glasgow Live newsletter to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police have issued an appeal to the public, reminding residents not to open their doors to strangers.

People are also reminded to double-check identification and, if in doubt, call the company using a phone number obtained from the internet or phone book, rather than the one provided by the salesperson.

Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police have also confirmed that they will be stepping up their patrols in the area via Facebook.