Renovations to the Houses of Parliament could cost £14 billion and take 20 years, according to the Financial Times.

The £14 billion bill and 20-year ‘decant’ is thought to be the worst-case scenario, and other options are being considered – but those familiar with the project say the damage to the estate is occurring faster than it can be repaired.

The body in charge of the works revealed that a full plan for the restoration of the Palace of Westminster will be presented to Parliament in 2023, amid reports that costs have risen to more than three times the initial estimate.

According to the Sunday Times, the repair bill could reach £14 billion, far exceeding the initial estimate of £4 billion, and could take up to 20 years to complete.

During the restoration, MPs and peers would be forced to leave.

The figure is thought to be based on preliminary work to determine the scope of the action required to save the 150-year-old palace, which was built after the original structure burned down in 1834.

“Any early information is based on preliminary analysis,” a spokesperson for the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme said.

“When the restoration plan has been fully developed in 2023, Parliament will be asked to approve it, including finalized costs and timeframes.”

“We’re working on a detailed restoration plan based on tens of thousands of hours of building investigations that will provide the most precise costs and timelines for the complex and critical work required to save the Palace of Westminster ever devised.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg stated earlier this year that Parliament must “be able to justify to the taxpayer” the massive list of repairs.

Over 50 engineers, architectural surveyors, acoustics and lighting experts, and ecologists spent a total of 4,700 hours investigating the building and creating the most detailed record of the site ever created during Parliament’s recess periods.

However, they emphasized that the damage to the estate is occurring at a faster rate than it can be repaired.

Detailed surveys of the building are planned for the winter and 2022, including “intrusive” structural investigations.

Mr Rees-Mogg stated, “We have suddenly heard talk of a cost of £10 billion to £20 billion coming up.”

