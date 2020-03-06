Renowned Australian composer Brett Dean is diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in Adelaide

Music composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

Mr Dean, 58, was scheduled to lead the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra at the Adelaide Festival on Saturday night after arriving from Taiwan on Tuesday.

The Brisbane-born conductor and violist was one of two people in South Australia diagnosed on Thursday as the number of confirmed cases in Australia climbs to 64.

Mr Dean is receiving treatment and in isolation at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

‘Brett’s doing well, I spoke to him earlier this morning and he’s in good spirits — although, because he’s been in touch with his agents overnight, I think he had a pretty sleepless night one way or another,’ Adelaide Festival executive director Rob Brookman told ABC Radio.

‘He spent two nights before he went into hospital, but he was feeling unwell so he never made it into rehearsal with the symphony orchestra, so he’s not been in touch with the orchestra.’

The three people Mr Dean has been in contact with in Adelaide in recent days are now in voluntary self-quarantine but have not developed any symptoms of the deadly virus, according to a statement on the festival website.

His agent Intermusica confirmed Mr Dean’s diagnosis on Thursday night.

‘Brett is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Adelaide,’ a statement read.

‘Intermusica, along with Brett’s publishers Boosey and Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health.

‘Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery.’

The Sound of History concert performance will go ahead in Mr Dean’s absence, who will be replaced by composer Richard Mills.

Festival organisers have assured there is no health risk to the public.

‘Adelaide Festival is working closely with SA Health to ensure that all protocols designed to prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19 are being observed,’ the website states.

Mr Brookman added: ‘The health and safety of the public, our artists and our staff are of paramount importance to the Adelaide Festival and we are following the advice provided to us by SA Health and instituting appropriate measures meticulously.

‘We are obviously very concerned for the health of Brett who is receiving the best of care, and we hope that he has a swift and full recovery.’

Mr Brookman told ABC Radio ticket sales haven’t been affected by coronavirus concerns.