Renowned Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan shares ideas on COVID-19 control with foreigners

Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese respiratory specialist, exchanged ideas on COVID-19 control with foreigners in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou during a Wednesday interview, according to the local authorities.

Zhong shared the experience in China on coronavirus testing, tracking and treatment of infected patients. Nineteen foreigners joined the event with Zhong, from countries including Japan, Australia, Pakistan, Botswana, Vietnam, Russia, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Zhong said early diagnosis, early quarantine and early treatment are effective measures in China in containing the spread of the virus. He also discouraged the idea of herd immunity as the coronavirus is highly infectious, adding that China’s strong control measures have been proven effective.

Noting that countries should fight as one in face of COVID-19, Zhong said that “we should carry out more medical cooperation” along with the assistance of medical supplies.