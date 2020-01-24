Renter who lived with the permanent stench of POO in house is given thousands in compensation

A man who lived with the stench of poo in his rental house after the sewage system repeatedly overflowed has been awarded thousands of dollars in compensation.

The Canberra man rented the property between 2015 and 2018 during which sewage flowed into the house eight times and seeped into the walls and carpet, the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard this week.

The overflows seeped up through the bathroom floor, toilet, and laundry floor and twice covered the vinyl floor of the family room.

Despite the tenant cleaning up the mess and throwing away bathmats and towels the smell persisted due to the house absorbing the sewage, reports the ABC.

‘The stench in the house was permanently present, even after the tenant’s cleaning,’ ACAT said when handing down its decision.

The man even had to relocate his access visits with his son due to the smell.

Despite repeated visits from a plumber to deal with the overflow, which they found was due to tree roots blocking pipes, the problem was not permanently fixed.

‘It seems the respondent was content with a reactive mode of response to the problem,’ the tribunal said.

The man vacated the rental property in 2018 and the subsequent tenant also reported the issue.

The owner of the house filed a claim with ACAT in 2019 for rent and water arrears and the tenant also filed a claim for compensation and return of bond.

The tribunal this week found the landlord was ‘in breach of [their]duty to repair in respect of each incident after the first one’.

They awarded the tenant $8,000 in compensation minus rent arrears bringing the total to $6,000.