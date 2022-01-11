Renting has a lot of advantages, especially for millennials who are rejecting home ownership and mortgages.

Property ownership isn’t for everyone; for an increasing number of people under the age of 40, the advantages of renting are becoming more appealing, and it’s something to enjoy rather than endure.

Liam Pitts, a marketing manager, was hard at work saving for his first home in March 2020.

Then there was the coronavirus pandemic.

By August 2021, the 28-year-old had relocated to Warwickshire to be closer to his family and was sharing a home with an old friend to cut costs.

He was able to find a new job that allowed him to work virtually entirely from home.

He suddenly realized that his perspective on how to live a happy life had shifted.

“I was always set on buying until the beginning of this year, and I was saving for a deposit and talking to mortgage advisers, but something changed in me this year.”

“I was thinking about how I can be anywhere and not be tied down,” he says.

“All it means is that I can go wherever I want.”

I’ve contemplated whether this means I’ll be able to relocate to Spain and work there.

There are so many options.”

Pitts is part of a new generation of millennial renters who, rather than resenting the difficulty of buying a home, are relishing a life free of debt.

He has now abandoned any plans to purchase a home and sees only the advantages of staying a long-term renter.

He explains, “There’s no long-term commitment, no pressure.”

“One of the plugs wasn’t working when we moved in, but you just call and someone will come out and fix it.”

It’s not my concern; everything has been worked out behind the scenes.”

He claims that there are numerous hidden costs associated with home ownership because “all the focus is on the initial deposit.”

“You have your monthly rent and your bills and that’s it,” says one renter. “You know exactly what’s going out and you can plan around it.”

According to the most recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) study into home ownership trends, which uses data from 2017, younger people are now less likely to own their own home than at any time in recent history.

In 2017, half of those in their mid-thirties to mid-forties had a mortgage, compared to two-thirds two decades ago.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

