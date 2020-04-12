Reopened Wuhan sees 620,000 public transport passengers on first day

WUHAN, April 9 (Xinhua) — The number of public transport passengers in coronavirus-hit Wuhan exceeded 620,000 on Wednesday, the day when the city’s 76-day lockdown was lifted.

The city’s transport department said 346 bus and boat lines, seven subway lines as well as taxis resumed service Wednesday, as demands for public transport surged after Wuhan lifted its outbound travel restrictions.

Over 624,300 passengers used the city’s public transport from midnight to 5 p.m. Wednesday, including 184,000 on buses, 336,300 on subways, and 104,000 taking taxis, it said.

The number of inbound and outbound passengers also saw increases on Wednesday, as 52,000 people left Wuhan by train, air and bus, and 31,000 people entered the city.