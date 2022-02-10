Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s son was arrested for allegedly ‘SLAPPING Coral Gables in a steakhouse,’ while a Miami commissioner slammed him as a “coward.”

Carlos Gimenez’s son was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slapping a Miami city commissioner in a steakhouse.

Just after 2 p.m., Carlos Gimenez Jr. and Miami commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla got into an altercation at a Morton’s Steakhouse.

According to a press release, Coral Gables Police officers were dispatched to the scene to assist.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla issued a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away while I was having lunch.”

This individual isn’t known for his bravery.

Actually, he’s a coward who appeared to be inebriated.”

The cause of the incident is unknown.

Gimenez Jr. and Miami commissioner de la Portilla are said to have been friends for over a decade.

