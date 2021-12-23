Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is a member of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Mary Gay Scanlon, a member of Congress, has dedicated her career to assisting the most vulnerable, first as a lawyer and now as a member of Congress.

On November 13, 2018, she was sworn in as a US House of Representatives member for the first time.

Scanlon is a lawyer and politician who serves as the representative for Pennsylvania’s Fifth Congressional District.

Scanlon’s legislative goals include voting rights, access to justice, education, encouraging regional economic growth, common-sense gun safety, and reducing hunger.

All of these objectives are consistent with Scanlon’s primary goal as an elected official, which is to protect and improve the lives of America’s children, families, veterans, and senior citizens.

She sits on the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committees, as well as chairing the House Caucuses on Access to Legal Aid and Youth Mentoring.

Before being elected to the US House of Representatives, Scanlon worked as an attorney at the Education Law Center, as president of her local school board, and as co-chair of the Association of Pro Bono Counsel’s Voting Rights Task Force.

Colgate University granted her a bachelor’s degree, and the University of Pennsylvania granted her a law degree.

She and her husband, Mark, live in Swarthmore with their three grown children.

Scanlon was kidnapped in her car in Philadelphia in December 2021 at gunpoint, but she was unharmed.

Scanlon was walking alone back to her car on the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue at 2.45 p.m. when two armed males approached her and demanded her car keys and personal items, according to Scanlon’s spokeswoman Lauren Cox.

The Delaware State Police’s Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell told CNN Wednesday night that authorities found the congresswoman’s car in Delaware and arrested five people.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.