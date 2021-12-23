Rep.

Scott Perry has served as the United States Representative for Pennsylvania since 2013.

He is currently a member of the House Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Foreign Affairs Committee.

On May 27, 1962, Scott Perry was born in the city of San Diego, California.

When he was seven years old, his family relocated to Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

Perry did not know his biological father when he was younger.

His mother and stepfather, he told The Hill, struggled to keep a steady job.

As a result, neither running water nor electricity were available in his home.

Perry has worked as a mechanic, a dock worker, a draftsman, and an insurance agent in addition to being a public official.

When it came time for Perry to leave his childhood home, he chose to attend Pennsylvania State University to pursue a business degree.

He also received a master’s degree in strategic planning from the United States Army War College in July 2012.

According to NPR, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack sought information about Perry’s role in the failed attempt to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General of the United States.

Perry took about a half-day to decline the request and refuses to cooperate.