Report: Alabama hires Strong as defensive analyst

Former South Florida head coach Charlie Strong is joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as a defensive analyst, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Strong, who was fired in December following a 4-8 season, met with Saban during a visit to the Crimson Tide campus last week. Additionally, Low reported that Strong received interest from several SEC programs looking to add him in a coordinator and/or analyst position.

Strong becomes the fourth ex-head coach to work as an analyst on Saban’s current staff. The other three are Butch Jones, Mike Stoops and Major Applewhite. Former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian is Alabama’s current offensive coordinator, and ex-Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood coaches the offensive line.

Strong spent three seasons at South Florida, where he went 21-16 after starting with a 10-2 record in 2017. Prior to coaching the Bulls, he spent three seasons with Texas and was fired after going 16-21. His first head-coaching job was with Louisville, where he notched a 37-15 record in four seasons.

–Field Level Media