Report: Buccaneers going all in on Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going “all in” on quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.

Head coach Bruce Arians is leading the push for the six-time Super Bowl champion and has the trust of general manager Jason Licht and the support of ownership, according to the newspaper.

“If it’s money Brady wants, it’s hard to imagine any team outbidding the Glazers,” reporter Rick Stroud wrote. “The Bucs have $80 million in salary-cap space, the fourth-most of any team. Why would $30 million or $40 million per year for Brady be out of the question?”

NFL insider Dianna Russini told ESPN on Tuesday that the Bucs are also willing to give Brady other incentives. “Some of those things he wants — control over the roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play-calling,” she said. “If (Brady) wants control, Bruce Arians is a guy he should match up with.”

Arians has not committed to quarterback Jameis Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 but also threw 30 interceptions. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences on March 18.

Of course, the 42-year-old Brady could still re-sign with the New England Patriots before the start of free agency.

Other teams who have expressed interest in the three-time league MVP include the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady passed for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 20th season with the Patriots in 2019. He ranks No. 2 all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541).

–Field Level Media