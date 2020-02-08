Report: Cavs land C Drummond from Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the final stages Thursday of acquiring top NBA rebounder Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick, ESPN reported.

Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-Star who leads the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game. He also led the league in rebounding each of the past two seasons, as well as in 2015-16.

The Connecticut product has played in 591 games (540 starts), all with the Pistons, since he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Drummond has averaged 14.4 points over his career, including a career-best 17.8 points this season. He has also averaged 13.9 rebounds per game.

Knight, 28, has scored 4.9 points with 1.9 assists in 16 games with the Cavs and has averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 assists over an eight-year career with the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Cavs.

Henson, 29, has averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29 games with the Cavs this season and 7.6 points with 5.3 rebounds over an eight-year career that included seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

