Report: Clippers’ Ballmer deep in talks to buy Forum

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in “advanced negotiations” to buy The Forum from the Madison Square Garden Company and an agreement is “imminent,” ESPN reported Sunday evening.

MSG, which owns The Forum and the New York Knicks, has waged a legal battle with Ballmer over the last two years regarding the Inglewood, Calif., area that includes The Forum and land that Ballmer owns just a mile away. Ballmer is angling to build the Clippers their own stadium in the area, though multiple lawsuits brought by MSG have slowed those efforts.

The Clippers issued a statement to ESPN on Sunday that did not confirm or deny the report of advanced negotiations or an imminent agreement.

“The Clippers continue to pursue plans to build a state-of-the-art, 18,000-seat basketball arena and entertainment complex in Inglewood and are currently working with the city to successfully complete the comprehensive Environmental Impact Report,” the statement to ESPN said. “We are examining every possible way to resolve our differences with Madison Square Garden Co. regarding our new arena.”

There have been three lawsuits surrounding the issue, including one addressing the city’s agreement to not promote The Forum’s competition, and another in which Knicks owner and MSG CEO James Dolan accused the city of Inglewood of doing an under-the-table deal with Ballmer.

According to ESPN, Ballmer and MSG have been seeking a resolution, with the potential sale of The Forum “the path of least resistance for both sides.” The Forum is not expected to shut down until the Clippers’ arena is complete, and perhaps not at that time.

Ballmer, who turns 64 later this month, is the league’s wealthiest owner. He has emphasized investing heavily in the franchise and its facilities — a stark contrast to previous owner Donald Sterling — since he bought it for $2 billion in 2014.

The Clippers currently play in Staples Center, sharing it with the Los Angeles Lakers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings since 1999. Their current lease runs through the 2024 season.

–Field Level Media