Report finds more American choose active lifestyle

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 (Xinhua) — A new report shows that 3 million more people in the United States took part in some form of sports in the past year, while the inactivity rate hit the lowest point in six years.

Overall, the number of active Americans increased to 221.6 million in 2019 from 218.5 million in 2018, according to the 2020 Annual Topline Participation Report recently released by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

Among all the activity categories, fitness, outdoor activities and team sports show the most growth over the last six years, while trail running, cardio tennis, bicycling and day hiking also show notable growth, according to the report.

The study found that 8.2 million people had decided to follow an active lifestyle since 2014. Over the last year, 2.1 million more people reported participating in an activity that raises their heart rate for more than 30 minutes, led by casual participants, says the report.

Activities, such as high impact or intensity training, row machine and outdoor soccer, played a significant role in improving casual participation.

Despite the inactivity rate reached the lowest point in the past six years, the report noted that the inactivity rate of 2019 was 5.4 percent higher than in 2009, and the improvement is being led by occasional rather than core frequent participants.

The trend is driven by casual participation, likely due to opportunities presented by various studios, gyms and apps.

The study also analyzed the role of new gyms, new apps and social media in improving the participation rate. They “are working to reduce barriers to first-timers, providing the option to diversify your workout and try new things,” said the report.

The SFIA is a U.S. trade association representing more than 1,000 sporting goods and fitness brands, manufacturers, retailers and marketers.