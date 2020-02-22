Report: Indians P Carrasco undergoes MRI exam on leg

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who reported discomfort in his right leg Wednesday following a workout, had an MRI exam and won’t take part in spring drills on Thursday, Cleveland.com reported.

The team is expected to provide an update about his condition on Friday, according to the report.

A significant injury to Carrasco would be a setback for an Indians’ rotation that is in flux. Right-hander Mike Clevinger already is sidelined until at least mid-April after undergoing knee surgery last week, and the Indians traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in the offseason. Starter Trevor Bauer also was shipped to the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline last July.

Carrasco missed three months last year while being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia. He returned late in the season in a limited relief role, and in September was 2-1 with one save and a 6.60 ERA in 15 innings pitched. On the year, he was 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA.

Carrasco, who turns 33 next month, has spent all 10 of his major league seasons in Cleveland.

