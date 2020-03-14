Report: NFL won’t delay start of league year due to virus

The NFL has “no plans to move the start of the league year” due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The 2020 league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.

Teams have until 11:59 a.m. ET on Monday to use their franchise and transition tags.

Agents for pending free agents are permitted to talk to other teams starting Monday at noon ET.

The decision not to delay the league calendar during the public health crisis comes as teams such as the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns are suspending or restricting employee travel.

