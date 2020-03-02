Report: Nuggets’ McRae agrees to buyout, eyes Suns

Shooting guard Jordan McRae and the Denver Nuggets agreed to a buyout and the 28-year-old intends to join the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported Sunday.

McRae was recently acquired from the Washington Wizards for guard Shabazz Napier but has played sparingly with Denver. McRae averaged 2.3 points in four games with the Nuggets while averaging just eight minutes.

Before the trade, McRae averaged 12.8 points and 22.5 minutes over 29 games (four starts) for the Wizards.

McRae previously played seven games for the Suns during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 5.3 points.

Overall, McRae has a 6.7 points average in 119 career games (nine starts) while seeing action for the Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Wizards and Nuggets.

–Field Level Media