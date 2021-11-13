Report says a 77-year-old retired firefighter shot and killed a robbery suspect.

A 77-year-old retired firefighter shoots and kills a robbery suspect, according to reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 77-year-old Chicago man shot and killed a robber on Saturday afternoon.

The robber was shot by a man with a concealed carry permit.

On Saturday afternoon, the man was in an open garage when the incident occurred.

According to the police report, a vehicle pulled up in the alley, and an armed man got out and demanded his belongings.

According to the report, the man instead pulled out his own gun and shot the robber in the head and chest.

According to the report, the robber, later identified as Bernard Peterson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was unharmed.

He has a valid concealed carry license, police confirmed to the news organization.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed that he is a retired firefighter.