Report says a woman is refusing to leave a Pennsylvania funeral home where her husband abused the bodies.

Report says a woman is refusing to leave a Pennsylvania funeral home where her husband abused corpses.

According to news reports, while Andrew Scheid is serving time in prison for abusing corpses at his Lancaster County funeral home, his wife refuses to leave the building despite the fact that it was sold four months ago.

The new owner of the Andrew T Scheid Funeral Home at 121 and 131 S Prince Street in Lancaster, Prince Street Properties LLC, filed a lawsuit against Joseline Scheid in November.

According to LancasterOnline, she was assaulted on August 8 in an attempt to evict her.

According to LancasterOnline, Joseline Scheid is suing Prince Street Properties, alleging that the company changed the locks on the funeral home’s office and stole items from the office.

Joseline Scheid, according to the news report, saw men carrying boxes out of the shuttered funeral home.

She claimed one of the men identified himself as a property owner when she approached him.

Joseline Scheid’s request to prosecute Prince Street Properties for theft has yet to be decided by a judge.

According to LancasterOnline, Joseline Scheid claimed in court filings that Prince Street Properties is “maliciously and illicitly preventing [her]from recovering business memorabilia and contents” and is “seeking to unjustly further enrich themselves at the expense of all the hard work and services performed by plaintiff and her husband throughout the years until his mental breakdown.”

While working as a funeral home director, Andrew Scheid falsified death certificates and allowed corpses to decompose. He is currently serving 3–12 months in prison.

Andrew Scheid’s lawyer, according to LancasterOnline, blamed his client’s depression for the abuse.

Andrew Scheid was charged again last month after Manor Township police said he starved a calf to death between November and December.

He also allegedly neglected to feed and water two bovines and a cat, according to police.

He’s been charged with three counts of animal neglect and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a third-degree felony.

Cassandra Byers, Scheid’s girlfriend, received a summary citation for her role in failing to care for the animals, according to prosecutors.

According to LancasterOnline, Joseline Scheid was never listed as an owner of the funeral home property, which was instead owned by Scheid Real Estate Holdings, LLC.