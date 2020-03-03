Report sees rise in Indian women seeking tours with unique experiences

MUMBAI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Indian women are increasingly travelling to disconnect and unwind with 33 percent for adventure, 35 percent for unique local experiences, 26 percent for spa-wellness and the balance for other reasons, according to a report released Monday ahead of the International Women’s Day.

Appetite for non-standard destinations and stay experiences like igloos in Finland, bubble-stays in Thailand, tree houses in Malaysia or a historical chateau in France; experiences like Muay Thai kick-boxing in Thailand were some of the desire of the Indian women in exploring new unique destinations, said the report by Thomas Cook (India) Limited, a leading travel company with presence in 29 countries.

Outdoor and adventure experiences included strong interest in adrenalin highs of sky diving and water rafting in New Zealand, F1 drives around the Yas Marina circuit, bungee jumping off South Africa’s Bloukrans Bridge, Malaysia’s island to island zip-lining, the Skyline Luge in Sentosa, to outdoor fun while mangrove kayaking in Abu Dhabi, hiking in Canada, self-drives in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand, the report said.

“While India’s metros like Bengaluru (23 percent), Mumbai (20 percent), Delhi (18 percent), Hyderabad (15 percent) are driving demand, Tier 2-3 cities like Chandigarh (23 percent), Ahmedabad (22 percent), Nagpur (25 percent) and Kochi (18 percent) are also emerging well,” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head Leisure Travel & M.I.C.E, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, with annual revenues of 942 million U.S. dollars.

With a demand of 15 percent from solo women travelers, the report observed an increasing interest primarily from millennials, driven strongly by the freedom of planning their trip and self-discovery along with keenness to engage with local communities and indulge in cultural and gastronomic experiences across the world.