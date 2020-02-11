Report that American accused in UK teen’s death is really a CIA spy devastates family of Harry Dunn, adds new twist to saga

The family of road traffic victim Harry Dunn has called for a full public enquiry after a report that the US woman who fled the UK after hitting the teen with her car is a high-ranking CIA spy.

The Mail on Sunday reported that multiple sources, both in London and Washington, said that fugitive Anne Sacoolas had a CIA background. Her husband is also believed to be an intelligence officer and the new report suggests she even might be of a higher rank than he.

Harry’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency that she and the whole family were “full of anger” after hearing the news reports. “How could they do this to us?” she wondered.

The woman confessed that she was returned to the same state she’d found herself in after the death of her son in August, when the British authorities “were trying to kick this all under the carpet.”

She reportedly already sent a letter to the UK Foreign Office, demanding to be told if the agency was aware about Sacoolas’s involvement with the CIA.

The Foreign Office said that “Anne Sacoolas was notified to us as a spouse with no official role.”

Sky News also reported she had a CIA background, citing their sources.

The adviser and spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, Radd Seiger, has called for “a full public enquiry into who knew what and when in Government” and the “deplorable manner” the relatives of the deceased teen were treated.

It is high time that the nation can see with full transparency whether or not the Government prioritized protecting the identity of the Sacoolas family over the welfare and rights of Harry’s family.

Seiger insisted in a statement that the family was “abandoned… misled about what was going [on]and at times downright lied to” by the UK authorities.

The fact that the revelation of Sacoolas being an American spy came from the media and not from the government “raises serious issues not only for the family but for the whole nation,” he wrote.

However, her alleged employment with the CIA “changes nothing” and Sacoolas still has to return to the UK and face justice, Seiger pointed out.

Sacoolas’s car was alleged to be on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into 19-year-old Harry Dunn’s motorbike outside the RAF Croughton facility in Northamptonshire in summer and killed the young man.

After the incident, the 42-year-old mother of three claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US, with the circumstances of her departure from Britain remaining a mystery. She was tracked to Virginia driving her kids to school by The Daily Mail earlier this week.

Seiger said the family has so far seen no evidence that London objected in any way to Sacoolas being removed from the country by the US.

The British court later charged the American with causing death by dangerous driving, with the UK even asking for her extradition. But the request was swiftly turned down by Washington as the State Department insisted that diplomatic immunity protected Sacoolas from any legal consequences.

