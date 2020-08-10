Reporters highly rate Luohu’s past and future

A group of reporters from 18 media outlets directly under the administration of the central authorities, and media outlets of Guangdong province, visited Luohu on Aug 5.

They interviewed staff at the Baoneng Center and the Arts Exhibition Center in Luohu. They also got to know more about the district’s achievements, and Luohu’s development strategies in pursuing new development.

Later, they had a face-to-face discussion with Luohu Party chief Luo Yude, Luohu district government head Liu Zhiyong, and some other senior officials of the district authority.

The journalists spoke highly of Luohu’s role as a trailblazer in reform and opening-up of Shenzhen, a special economic zone of national importance.

Luo welcomed the visit. He said Luohu had been a ‘hotbed’ and the ‘main battlefield’ of the reform and opening-up over the past 40 years; now standing on a new threshold, Luohu would continue to focus on resolving difficult issues and make fresh breakthroughs.

He hoped the media outlets could give even more powerful support to Luohu and increase their coverage of the district.

Liu Zhiyong appreciated the media organizations’ long-term support to Luohu. He said Luohu had created many national records over the past 40 years, and intended to continue to act as a pioneer of reform and opening-up in the new era.

Liu also introduced Luohu’s main investment projects and urban renovation work for the visitors.

Lv Shaogang, a correspondent of the People’s Daily, said the Luohu trip had been most rewarding, as it showed the district’s glorious past and heralded an even more promising future.

Yang Yangteng, a correspondent of the Economic Daily, said Luohu had its charms in terms of economy and human culture, and the old urban area was showing new vitality. Luohu would surely realize more “possibilities” in its future development.