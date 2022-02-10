Reporters say the US military is barring all access to troops in Europe.

Reporters say the US military is blocking all access to troops in Europe.

Associated Press/ASHRAF KHALIL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon and military reporters are protesting what they say is a refusal to grant access to the roughly 3,000 US troops stationed in Europe in response to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Pentagon reporters claim they have been denied access to interview or embed with the newly arrived troops, who are being sent to Poland, Romania, and Germany as a show of support for NATO allies in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is not a NATO ally.

Such blanket restrictions, according to the journalists, are uncommon in peacetime and unusual even in active war zones.

Russia has amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, some for joint military exercises in Belarus, but it maintains that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Additional US troops have been dispatched to Poland, Romania, and Germany, according to President Joe Biden.

Poland shares a border with both Russia and Ukraine, while Romania shares a border with Ukraine.

There are no plans to send combat troops from the United States to Ukraine.

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents nearly 100 defense journalists, claims that the Biden administration has effectively barred access to newly deployed rank-and-file soldiers in Europe.

In a letter sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday, the group appealed to the Biden administration.

The letter calls the denial of media access “contrary to the basic principle of press freedom” and urges the Biden administration to reverse its decision.

The letter states, “It is a disservice to an American public in whose name these troops are deploying abroad, and it runs counter to President Biden’s pledges of transparency.”

“The public expects independent media coverage of their sons and daughters in uniform in a democratic society, and that cannot be provided today without first-hand, on-the-ground reporting of troop activities in Europe.”

Robert Burns, a national security writer for the Associated Press, is the association’s president.

“Restricting access to US troops in Europe during a period of intense global interest is a disservice to the public, who rely on independent journalists to report what is actually happening on the ground,” said Lauren Easton, an Associated Press spokeswoman.

John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman

