Reports: Chargers likely to franchise tag TE Henry

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely use the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry if they are unable to reach a long-term deal, multiple outlets reported.

Henry, 25, set career highs with 55 catches for 652 yards and scored five touchdowns in 12 games last season after missing the entire 2018 campaign with a torn ACL.

A second-round pick in 2016, Henry has 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games (35 starts).

With the Chargers moving on from quarterback Philip Rivers, Henry is considered a crucial building block for a new-look offense in 2020.

The franchise tag for tight ends is projected to be about $11.1 million in 2020. Teams have until March 12 to place tags on players.

–Field Level Media