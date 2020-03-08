Reports: Lakers set to sign G Waiters for rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out a deal to sign free agent guard Dion Waiters for the rest of the season, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Waiters, who worked out Monday for the Lakers along with JR Smith, will take the Lakers’ final roster spot after guard Troy Daniels was waived on Sunday. He will also be able to play during the postseason.

Following the workout, Waiters met with Rob Pelinka, the Lakers vice president of basketball operations, head coach Frank Vogel and special adviser Kurt Rambis, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Waiters will receive a minimum deal, according to the Times.

Waiters, 28, was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9, just days after he was acquired as part of a three-team trade that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Heat.

He had played just three games with the Heat this season after various problems led to three suspensions by the team, including one in November for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team after his reported panic attack on the team plane from ingesting THC-infused edibles.

This third suspension came in December “for his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination,” the Heat announced then.

In his eighth NBA season, including stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-15), Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-16) and Heat (2016-20), Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

A first-round pick (fourth overall) of the Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, Waiters played parts of two seasons with LeBron James in Cleveland.

