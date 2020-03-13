Reports: NBA, NBPA plan for no fans at games

The NBA and NBA Players Association are in discussions over how to continue the 2019-2020 season without sacrificing games and preparing to take the court in arenas without fans.

The league held a Board of Governors conference call on Wednesday with contingency discussions centered around response to the health crisis involving fear of the spread of coronavirus.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is in contact with officials from the Centers for Disease Control. Thursday’s game in San Francisco between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be played at Chase Center without fans, following an order from the city’s mayor.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the loss of multiple home games with no gate or paid attendance would equate to a loss of tens of millions of dollars.

The Washington Wizards plan to hold their home events for now and allow for normal fan attendance. A similar position was established Wednesday by the Philadelphia 76ers, who asked that fans feeling ill or symptomatic of a sickness, including coronavirus, not enter Wells Fargo Center.

The Chinese Basketball Association has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus but plans to resume play as early as April 2.

–Field Level Media