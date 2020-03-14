Reports: Nebraska coach Hoiberg hospitalized, team…

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg left his team’s Big Ten tournament game against Indiana on Wednesday night and was taken to an area hospital, according to multiple media reports.

After the game, college basketball reporter Andy Katz tweeted that the Nebraska players initially were not allowed to leave the arena, and they were being isolated from other people.

According to Katz, “They were brought their food outside the locker room. They are not letting people back to the area now. I just walked back to the area here and they told me no one from Nebraska will be made available.”

Later Wednesday evening, the Omaha World-Herald reported that the Cornhuskers team was “being slowly released, not all at once.”

Earlier in the day, the Big Ten announced fans would not be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ban is to begin Thursday. Fans were in attendance at the Nebraska-Indiana game.

Hoiberg could be seen visibly ill throughout the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but he tried coach through the game. Multiple reports said he was sick before the game but wanted to coach the game anyway.

His 14th-seeded Cornhuskers lost 89-64 to the 11th-seeded Hoosiers. Nebraska (7-25) ended its season, the first under Hoiberg, with 17 consecutive losses.

At the end of halftime, Hoiberg reportedly told the Big Ten Network broadcast of how he felt, “Well, still not great, but I’m here and I’m good enough to keep going through the game.”

When cameras caught Hoiberg on the bench with his head in his hands and looking in a lot of pain, assistant coach Armon Gates could be seen lathering his hands in what appeared to be antibacterial gel.

Hoiberg, 47, formerly was the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones and the Chicago Bulls.

