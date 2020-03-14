Reports: NHL latest league to put season on hold

The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to muliple reports.

Commissioner Gary Bettman had a conference call scheduled for 1 p.m. with the Board of Governors, and an official announcement from the league was expected.

Earlier Thursday, the league had advised its teams against conducting morning skates, practices or team meetings.

The league issued a statement on Wednesday night, less than an hour after the NBA announced that it would suspend its season.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the league’s statement said. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”

