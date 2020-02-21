Reports of ‘hundreds of thousands’ of civilians heading to Turkish border because of hostilities in Idlib not true – Russian MoD

The Russian military has denied rumours that scores of refugees are fleeing Syria’s Idlib province and moving towards the Turkish border due to battles between the Syrian Army and terrorists in the area.

“There are no verifiable photos and videos, or any other data that would confirm the statements that ‘around a million’ refugees are supposedly moving from the Idlib de-escalation zone,” the head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov said in a statement.

The information alleging that ‘hundreds of thousands’ of civilians are heading for the Syrian-Turkish border because of battles between terrorists and Syrian government troops in the east of the province [Idlib] is not true.

The official added that terrorists are using civilians as human shields, preventing them from leaving the combat zone through the three humanitarian corridors set up by the Reconciliation Center in the Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces.

