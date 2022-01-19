Reports of Russia’s diplomatic personnel being evacuated from Ukraine are false.

Russia denies reports that its diplomatic personnel are being evacuated from Ukraine.

Russian diplomats in Ukraine have been threatened and provoked, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, but they are continuing to work.

On Tuesday, Russia denied evacuating its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, a move that some have interpreted as a prelude to an invasion.

According to a post on Telegram by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Russian Embassy in Kyiv and consulates in other cities are operating normally.

“The Russian Embassy and Consulates General in Ukraine are open for business.

Despite Ukrainian radicals’ attacks on Russian foreign institutions and local security forces’ provocations, they continue to do so,” she said.

Zakharova went on to say that the media that covered the alleged evacuation failed to contact the ministry for comment, but that if they had, they would have learned the truth.

“We would have known about it if an American newspaper had contacted us for comment.”

“However, there appears to be no desire to publish the article,” she wrote.

The beginning of the evacuation of Russian diplomats from their embassy in Kyiv was reported by the New York Times earlier Tuesday, implying that Russia is preparing for a “looming conflict” with its western neighbor.

The US recently issued a warning to its European allies about a possible Russian military attack, alleging that Moscow is planning a false flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine by sabotaging its own forces while posing as a Ukrainian attack.

Russia, for its part, claims that the Ukrainian military, backed by NATO’s Black Sea fleet, conducts military operations near its borders and employs weapons that could easily reach Russian territory.

Furthermore, Moscow claims that private US military companies are assisting the Ukrainian army, causing the country’s “extreme concern.”