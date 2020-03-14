Reports: Titans releasing veteran RB Lewis

The Tennessee Titans have informed running back Dion Lewis he will be released, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Lewis, 29, played a reduced role in 2019 as starter Derrick Henry broke out with a league-leading 1,540 rushing yards.

Lewis rushed for 209 yards in 16 regular season games and added 25 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. He had 22 yards on four touches in three playoff games.

A fifth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2011, Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns in 86 games with the Eagles (2011-12), New England Patriots (2015-17) and Titans (2018-19). He has 172 receptions for 1,281 yards and seven scores.

Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans in March 2018 and was set to earn $5.1 million in 2020. The move saves Tennessee about $4 million in cap space.

–Field Level Media