Republican National Convention 2020: Trump To Appear, Speak Every Night Of RNC

It appears the primary person to make the case for President Donald Trump’s re-election at this week’s Republican National Convention will be Trump himself.

With the virtual RNC 2020 opening Monday, the Trump campaign has decided the best way to counter the Democratic National Convention last week — which boosted challenger Joe Biden’s favorability by 5%, according to CBS — is to make the presentation all about Trump. Unlike Biden, who spoke at the online-only DNC on the final night to accept his nomination, Trump will be on the air all four days of the RNC’s event.

On Sunday, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Americans will hear Trump “speaking at various parts through each of the nights” at the GOP convention. The convention itself will be “optimistic and upbeat” in contrast with the “massive grievance fest” that was the DNC, Miller added.

He said the RNC will focus a Trump’s many accomplishments and reveal his vision for a second term. There will also be “a great, uplifting message from the president,” said Miller, who also promised “a complete change in the perception that I believe the media tries to tell of what a Trump supporter looks like, or who a Trump supporter is.”

To this end, the convention will shine a light on what the campaign calls GOP “breakout stars,” or people not typically considered Trump supporters but who are backing the incumbent.

Trump also will be shown with a group of doctors, nurses and other medical workers who are fighting COVID-19, according to a convention source. In the video, Trump will honor the heroes of these professionals and praise other frontline workers.

More than 70 persons, including several members of Trump’s immediate family, are scheduled to speak at the convention, which will mix live events with online messages. Speakers also include the GOP leadership and White House and campaign staff.

Top Trump allies will open the convention Monday with speeches praising Trump, including the Senate’s only Black Republican senator, Tim Scott, R-S.C. Also set to speak are House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential GOP candidate for president in 2024, will draw much attention. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who chairs the Trump Victory Committee’s finance committee, also are set to speak. First Lady Melania Trump will lead Tuesday’s speakers, as well as two more of the president’s children, Eric and Tiffany.

The most controversial appearance of Tuesday is expected from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will speak from Israel. Some sources said Pompeo might speak from Jerusalem in a move to please Trump’s evangelical voters. State department sources insist Pompeo has traveled to Israel at his own expense and that “No State Department resources will be used” in Pompeo’s remarks.

Wednesday’s list will be led by Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The president will dominate day four with his highly-anticipated acceptance speech.

Also speaking on the final day will be Trump’s daughter, Ivanka; Rudy Giuliani (Trump’s personal lawyer); Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched from Democrat to Republican in December.