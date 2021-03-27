Rescue underway for stricken fishing vessel off West Cork coast

A MULTI-AGENCY RESCUE is underway off the West Cork coast after a fishing vessel got into difficulty this morning amid poor and deteriorating weather conditions.

The Irish-registered fishing trawler, Ellie Adhamh, lost power some 100km off the coast.

It is understood that efforts to restart the engine so far have failed, and all attempts to assist the vessel have been hampered by gale-force winds, heavy seas and swell.

Earlier today, a tug was sent out to the trawler from Castletownbere but had to turn back as conditions were too bad. Several windows on the boat were smashed by massive waves of up to 10m in height.

The RNLI escorted the tug back to shore, and has since stood down due to the adverse conditions. An RNLI spokesperson said they remain on standby.

The Irish Coast Guard requested naval assistance this afternoon, and have designated LÉ George Bernard Shaw as the on-scene-coordinator for the rescue operation.

“When on scene, LÉ George Bernard Shaw will assess the situation and conditions in order to provide the assistance to the fishing vessel,” a spokesperson for the defence forces said.

– Additional reporting from Niall O’Connor