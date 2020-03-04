Research delivers the good mail on posties

Australia Post contributed $806 million to regional and rural economies in Australia last financial year, new figures show.

The Deloitte Access Economics report released on Tuesday showed a third of Australia Post’s financial transactions were in regional Australia in 2018/19.

The report, commissioned by Australia Post, said the business supported 10,800 jobs and a $10.6 billion e-commerce market.

Rural and regional Australia also made up 40 per cent of the government-owned corporation’s parcel delivery service, as well as employing 4800 full time staff.

Chief executive Christine Holgate told a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday the bushfires were a reminder how important Australia Post was in the bush.

“We’re very aware, and particularly in the midst of the recent bushfires, how important Australia Post, and how important the letter services is still regarded,” Ms Holgate said on Tuesday.

She said that was “pretty incredible” considering its letters service had declined over the past five years, with Australia Post running it at an $86 million loss according to its latest half yearly figures.

She said bushfire-affected Australians had relied on post offices for information on recovery support.

“I know first-hand that many of our partners in the communities are a very trusted source,” Ms Holgate.

“Our post office people are so highly regarded locally.”

Ms Holgate said they were the most trusted brand in those areas, after police and local doctors.