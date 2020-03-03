Researchers assess live poultry trade factor in bird flu spread

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — Researchers have figured out a new method for bird flu warning by studying the poultry trade network and virus transmission in China, according to a recent research article published in journal PNAS.

The emergence and transmission of the bird flu, or avian influenza viruses (AIVs), posed a threat to public health. And the live poultry trade is thought to be a crucial factor in the spread of AIVs in Asia, said the article.

The researchers hoped to find out the role of the poultry trade in disseminating AIVs over large geographic areas around the world, especially in developing countries.

They combined virus genomes and reconstructed poultry transportation data to measure and compare the spatial spread in China of three main AIV subtypes of H5N1, H7N9, and H5N6.

After analyzing large-scale genome sequences, they found evidence that AIV subtypes among the domestic poultry experienced contagious diffusion, which was likely associated with the intensity of the live poultry trade in China.

The researchers also reported a regional-scale community structure in China that might explain the spread of AIV subtypes in the country.

The identification of this structure has the potential to inform more targeted strategies for the prevention and control of AIVs in China.