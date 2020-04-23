Researchers develop new cancer drug to prolong survival

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — Researchers from China’s Central South University and Yale University have developed a new inhibitor that shows greater ability to suppress tumor growth than existing drugs, promising to prolong the survival time of patients with late-stage skin cancers.

In the study, recently published online in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers found that a new molecule inhibitor called NHWD-870 exhibited robust activity against tumors. It was between three times and 50 times more potent against skin cancer cells than other inhibitors in experiments done on mice.

NHWD-870 is a new member of the BET inhibitors, which are a class of cancer drugs that have previously demonstrated remarkable efficacy in treating blood cancers.

Compared to others in the class, the new BET inhibitor has proven effective against melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, with a five-year survival rate of 5 percent, said Yin Mingzhu, lead author of the study and researcher at the Xiangya Hospital under the Chinese university in Hunan Province.

“The average survival time of advanced melanoma patients is about six months,” Yin said. “But judging from the animal experiments, the new inhibitor is expected to more than double the time.”

The inhibitor’s impact goes beyond skin cancers. After examining it on nine different tumor models, the researchers found the inhibitor is also effective against solid tumors in the brain, breast and ovaries.

The research team, together with a Chinese drug company, plans to carry out clinical trials on skin cancer patients in July.

“The new inhibitor offers hope to some advanced cancer patients, helping delay their cancer progression or even cure them,” Yin said. Enditem