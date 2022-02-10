Researchers have discovered that cavemen vacationed in the Mediterranean over 50,000 years ago to enjoy some Ice Age sun.

Researchers have discovered that cavemen vacationed in the Mediterranean over 50,000 years ago to get some Ice Age sun.

In the sun-drenched south of France, archaeologists discovered the earliest evidence of modern humans in Europe.

Our forefathers, on the other hand, appeared to come and go from the area, implying that they may have relocated for better weather.

In the Rhone Valley’s Grotte Mandrin, archaeologists discovered a 54,000-year-old tooth belonging to a homo sapiens.

They also discovered small, sharp stone projectiles that could have been used as spearheads or arrowheads.

The first humans are thought to have arrived 40,000 years ago in what is now Europe.

However, new evidence suggests that we arrived much earlier and interbred with Neanderthals for much longer than previously thought.

“This new find shows there were modern humans there about 54,000 years ago, much earlier than we thought,” said Prof Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London.

“What’s more interesting is that they appear to come and go.”

He also mentioned that the world was in the midst of an Ice Age at the time, which meant that temperatures would be extremely cold.

The Mediterranean coast, like today, would have been one of Europe’s warmest areas.

“Early humans may have sought out the warmest areas for brief periods of time before moving on,” he speculated.