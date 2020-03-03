Researchers synthesize recyclable ferric composite for effective removal of phosphate in water

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese scientists have synthesized a bulk porous material that can effectively remove phosphate from wastewater, according to a recent study paper published in the journal Colloids and Surfaces A: Physicochemical and Engineering Aspects.

Large amounts of phosphorus wastewater discharge can lead to the waste of phosphorus resources as well as eutrophication in the water body. Thus it is important to effectively remove and recycle the phosphorus from wastewater.

Hydrated metal oxides are considered as excellent candidates to absorb the phosphorus within the water, said the paper.

The ferric sponge-like bulk material (FSP-f) with a porous structure was synthesized accordingly by the scientists. The resulting material was characterized by scanning electron microscopy and X-ray diffraction.

The results showed that the FSP-f possessed abundant hierarchical open-pore structures and numerous hydrated metal oxides were randomly dispersed inside the pores.

Three cycles of adsorption-desorption experiments showed that the FSP-f exhibited a satisfactory degree of reusability. Thus it was proved to have a great potential application in the removal of phosphate from contaminated aquatic systems.