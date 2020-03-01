Resident offers free meals for community workers

Zhang Lanying cooks steamed stuffed buns at home in Shushan District of Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, Feb. 29, 2020. Zhang Lanying, a 70 year-old resident in Shushan District of Hefei, offers free meals for those community workers who stay up at night for epidemic prevention. Since Feb. 17, Zhang and her husband Xu Jinbao have bought ingredients and cooked various kinds of food like hot pepper soup, steamed stuffed buns and porridge, so that community workers of Shushan District can enjoy hot meals during work break. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)