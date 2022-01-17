Residents are stunned by a mysterious ‘UFO’ shining a red light above London – until they are embarrassed the next morning.

Residents of London are stunned by a mysterious ‘UFO’ that shines a bright red light above them – until the next morning, when they are embarrassed.

SURPRISE Londoners claimed to have seen a ‘UFO’ hovering in the night sky, but it turned out to be a crane.

After seeing a mysterious red light, concerned residents in Ealing, West London, believed they had spotted an alien aircraft.

“Hello everyone, does anyone see this red light up in the sky? Anybody know what it is?” one person wrote on a community Facebook page, alongside a photo of the light.

Many people have speculated about a piercing red light seen shining through the foggy night sky.

“At long last, it’s the mothership,” one person wrote.

I’ve been anticipating this moment for a long time.

“Everyone, good luck.”

The true cause of the seemingly bizarre illumination was discovered the next morning.

The source of the light was revealed to be a crane once the sun came up and the fog cleared.

The original photo’s poster was forced to sheepishly admit they had been duped.

“Haha, guys, it’s just a crane… I just checked it.”

“However, I was sh*****g myself at night,” they wrote.

“I had the same feeling and was freaking out, but in the morning light, I saw it was a crane!” wrote another.

Another remarked, “Crane light in the fog.”

