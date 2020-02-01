Residents flee their homes as a state of emergency is declared in Canberra due to bushfires

Out-of-control bushfires have forced residents near Canberra to flee their homes as the first state of emergency in 17 years was declared in the nation’s capital.

The Orroral Valley fire was upgraded to emergency warning level on Friday afternoon and filled the air with plumes of dark smoke and generated pyrocumulonimbus clouds as temperatures soared into the 40s.

The worsening ‘erratic’ conditions prompted the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) to release a series of urgent ‘Leave Now’ alerts to people in affected areas.

‘Conditions are now very dangerous, and the fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path,’ the latest alert read.

‘Fire crews may not be able to protect you and your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.’

‘If you are not in the area, do not return. Soon it will be too dangerous to drive.’

The Orroral Valley fire spread from 18,000 hectares to 21,510 within hours on Friday afternoon and is now threatening homes in the capital’s southern rural outskirts.

Residents on Apollo, Boboyan, Top Naas and Corin roads are urged to leave if ‘safe to do so’ via Naas Road heading towards Tharwa and Canberra.

‘The bushfire is moving south and east and has spotted in the Billy Range to the west of Naas Road,’ the ESA alert states.

‘The fire is also moving north slowly and is currently 1km south of Corin Road.’

The blaze has since crossed Boboyan Road.

‘Increase fire activity in the south west moving towards Cotter Hut. Firefighting crews sheltered at and secured the Old Gudgenby Homestead. All crews are safe,’ the alert added.

People in Tharwa Village and the southern suburbs of Banks, Gordon, Conder and surrounding areas are urged to monitor conditions closely and be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.

The dark plumes of smoke blanketed the air has made it difficult for aircraft to fly over some areas of the fire ground.

Authorities have described fire conditions as erratic and expect the blaze to cross the NSW border.

The ACT in in the middle of its biggest bushfire threat since the 2003 disaster which claimed four lives and almost 500 homes.

An extreme heatwave swept across Australia on Friday, with high temperatures and dry winds expected to spark more bushfires over the weekend.

The searing heat is expected to bring severe conditions to parts of New South Wales, Canberra and Victoria, where more than 80 blazes are still burning.

‘The ACT is now facing the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003,’ Chief ACT Minister Andrew Barr told reporters on Friday.

‘The combination of extreme heat, wind and a dry landscape will place suburbs at Canberra’s south at risk in coming days.’

The Orroral fire has been burning close to Canberra for much of the week and threatened homes.

‘This fire may become very unpredictable. It may become uncontrollable,’ Mr Barr said.

The ACT has been in a State of Alert for most of January with a total fire ban in place.

Mr Barr acknowledged the announcement would be stressful for those who experienced the devastation of the 2003 fires.

‘Now one of the many lessons from the 2003 Canberra bushfires was the need for early, clear and effective communication with the community on the risks ahead, allowing people to plan and make decisions on whether they’ll stay or when they will go,’ Mr Barr said.

ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said the fire activity is increasing and is now unpredictable.

‘It has been unpredictable. It remains challenging. It is difficult to access. This fire could create its own weather system,’ Ms Whelan told reporters

‘If all of what I have just outlined occurs, there is a chance this fire could break containment lines.’

Commissioner Whelan is predicting Saturday to be the worst day for the fires, with the temperature expected to reach 41C.

‘If wind conditions prove to be challenging, we could see suburbs such as Conder, Banks and Gordon come under attack from ember attacks on Saturday afternoon,’ Ms Whelan told reporters.

A predictive map shows the fire could spread beyond its current boundaries over the weekend.

Mr Barr said the territory-wide state of alert is going to be in place as long as Canberra remains at risk of the fire.

Conditions across New South Wales are also expected to deteriorate, with the Orroral fire expected to cross the NSW border on Friday afternoon.

In NSW firefighters are gearing up for the return of hot and dry conditions forecast to elevate bushfire risk.

Total fire bans have on Friday been declared for the Monaro alpine, southern ranges and southern slopes regions, while ‘very high’ fire danger ratings are in place for much of western and southern NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a heatwave is forecast to push temperatures into the mid-40s for parts of inland NSW in coming days.