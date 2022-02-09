Residents forced to live in ‘freezing’ flats with rising energy bills are now facing a rent hike.

‘We have to make do, there’s no money for rainy days.’ Residents forced to live in ‘freezing’ flats with rising energy bills are now facing a rent increase.

Residents were offered £30 per month to help with their heating bills, but some claim that energy costs are up to ten times higher.

After living in ‘freezing’ conditions since flammable cladding was removed from their blocks of flats, social housing tenants have described their rent increase as a “scandal.”

Over the years, the nine blocks of flats owned by Salford Council but managed by Pendleton Together have encountered numerous issues.

Three years after the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the flammable cladding was removed from the blocks by the end of 2020.

While work to replace the insulating cladding is underway, it will not be completed for another two years.

Residents have had to deal with colder weather in the meantime.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the housing association offered tenants £30 per month to help with their heating bills, but some tenants claim their energy costs are ten times higher.

After the council’s cabinet approved the increase in a meeting on Tuesday (February 8), Pendleton Together tenants have been hit with a 4.1 percent rent increase.

If councillors are unhappy with the decision, they have five days to ‘call in’ the decision.

A hardship fund of £216,000 will be established to assist households in financial difficulty, but it’s unclear how much it will offset the rent hike.

Councillor John Merry, the city’s deputy mayor, said the council is still ‘working out the details’ of the fund and how it will operate.

The increase, according to Robert Vaudrey, who lives in Holm Court with his wife and daughter, will’mean losing the annual family vacation.’

“It’s really upsetting my wife.”

He explained that she is concerned that it will have a significant impact on our budget.

The family previously told the Manchester Evening News that since the cladding on their building was removed, they have had to pay £40 per week in electricity.

“I’m not sure how they can justify asking for it to be honest,” Robert said.

“It’s only £40 a month more, which doesn’t seem like much, but it adds up over the course of a year.”

The rent increase is a “scandal,” according to Robert.

